Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 3.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,262,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,799,000 after acquiring an additional 273,942 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 12.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,684,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $739,256,000 after acquiring an additional 715,572 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,222,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 13.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,071,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,436,000 after acquiring an additional 246,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ryanair by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,038,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,557,000 after purchasing an additional 439,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Ryanair Stock Performance

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $125.87 on Monday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $83.88 and a 12 month high of $136.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.77.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 17.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

