Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Valero Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 47.8% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 48,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 15,535 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $129.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.38.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

