Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,037 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Entergy by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.82.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ETR opened at $103.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.80. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $111.90. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

