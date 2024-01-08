Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,932 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 90.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,429,000 after purchasing an additional 50,213,109 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,467 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,673,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,303,000 after acquiring an additional 325,351 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476,112 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,296 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $144.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.64 and its 200-day moving average is $137.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

