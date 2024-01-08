Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 91.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.22.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $116.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.44. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.19.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

