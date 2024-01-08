Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,630,812,000 after acquiring an additional 158,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,745,763,000 after acquiring an additional 288,522 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,060,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,281,477,000 after acquiring an additional 126,326 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,702,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,319,000 after buying an additional 112,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.39.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $676.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $138.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.59, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $353.62 and a 52 week high of $720.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $668.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $601.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

