Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,324 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 32,336 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 66,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 16.6% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 280,625 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,095,000 after buying an additional 39,906 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,152,461 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,856,000 after buying an additional 153,485 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193,123 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 20,726 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $40.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $169.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.