Verizon Communications Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.665 per share by the cell phone carrier on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th.

Verizon Communications has increased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Verizon Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 56.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Verizon Communications to earn $4.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.7%.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of VZ opened at $40.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $42.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 58,283 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after acquiring an additional 113,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $567,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VZ

About Verizon Communications

(Get Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.