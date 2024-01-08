Vertcoin Price Hits $0.0440 on Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and $17,720.70 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,871.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.08 or 0.00145148 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $238.81 or 0.00532649 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00008920 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00043496 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.25 or 0.00341813 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.39 or 0.00168141 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000532 BTC.

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,460,435 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

