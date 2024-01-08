Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.00.

Vimeo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $623.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.41 and a beta of 1.98. Vimeo has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $5.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. Vimeo had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $106.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vimeo will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vimeo Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMEO. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Vimeo by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vimeo by 3.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 7.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vimeo by 31.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vimeo by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

