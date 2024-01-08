Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.00.
NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $623.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.41 and a beta of 1.98. Vimeo has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $5.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79.
Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. Vimeo had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $106.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vimeo will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.
