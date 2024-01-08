Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2024

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEOFree Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.00.

Vimeo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $623.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.41 and a beta of 1.98. Vimeo has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $5.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEOGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. Vimeo had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $106.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vimeo will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMEO. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Vimeo by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vimeo by 3.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 7.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vimeo by 31.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vimeo by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.