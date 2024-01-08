Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 670,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.5% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Visa were worth $154,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 1,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 163,316 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,564,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $1,333,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 11.1% during the third quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

V opened at $259.69 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $208.76 and a one year high of $263.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.80.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

