Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) and Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Head to Head Survey

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) and Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Vital Energy has a beta of 3.15, suggesting that its share price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vermilion Energy has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vital Energy and Vermilion Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Energy $1.92 billion 0.67 $631.51 million $30.58 1.48 Vermilion Energy $2.67 billion 0.74 $1.01 billion $4.28 2.85

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vermilion Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Vital Energy. Vital Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vermilion Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

86.6% of Vital Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of Vermilion Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Vital Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Vermilion Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vital Energy and Vermilion Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Energy 36.25% 21.47% 8.82% Vermilion Energy 40.95% 9.57% 4.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vital Energy and Vermilion Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Energy 2 2 5 0 2.33 Vermilion Energy 0 2 3 0 2.60

Vital Energy presently has a consensus price target of $62.11, indicating a potential upside of 37.38%. Vermilion Energy has a consensus price target of $20.57, indicating a potential upside of 68.76%. Given Vermilion Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vermilion Energy is more favorable than Vital Energy.

Summary

Vermilion Energy beats Vital Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc. in January 2023. Vital Energy, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia. It also owns 20% interests in the offshore Corrib natural gas field located to the northwest coast of Ireland; and 100% working interest in the Wandoo offshore oil field and related production facilities that covers 59,552 acres located on Western Australia's northwest shelf. Vermilion Energy Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

