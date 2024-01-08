Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires 395 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,184 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $102.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $155.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.52. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. DZ Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

