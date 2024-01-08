Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires 658 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total transaction of $31,706,009.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 693,049,391 shares in the company, valued at $112,738,344,433.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 577,492 shares of company stock worth $91,212,323. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $163.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.52. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $164.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.35.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

