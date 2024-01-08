Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires 7 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,851.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total transaction of $7,790,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $411,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,536.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,949 shares of company stock worth $38,497,878. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO stock opened at $2,550.93 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,621.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,548.09.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $27.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

