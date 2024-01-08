Waldron Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $41.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.80.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

