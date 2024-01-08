Waldron Private Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 108,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $233.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.74 and a 12-month high of $249.26. The company has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.74, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.64.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,030,318.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.