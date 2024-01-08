Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.9% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC opened at $34.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $272.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

