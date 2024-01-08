Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $95.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.