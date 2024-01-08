Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,244 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 228,122 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $20,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 89,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 126,034 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.86.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $92.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.70. The company has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

