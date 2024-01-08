Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $992,000 Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,041 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $229.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.74 and a 200-day moving average of $214.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $260.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.45.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

