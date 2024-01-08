Waldron Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,406,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,617,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,640,000 after buying an additional 342,468 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,157,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 141,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after buying an additional 13,537 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ELV opened at $480.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $112.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $508.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $468.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.10.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

