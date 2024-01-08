Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 357 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 445,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,207,000 after buying an additional 206,782 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 22.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 15.7% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $48.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.73. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $55.99.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

