Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 57 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,382,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,756,746,000 after purchasing an additional 211,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after buying an additional 1,747,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,131,647,000 after buying an additional 95,785 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,998,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $796,108,000 after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,795,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $742,334,000 after acquiring an additional 321,529 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $296.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $314.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.16.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

