Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,415,543 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 96,930 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.74% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $142,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA opened at $25.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.79. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $37.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.91%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.