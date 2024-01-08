Waltonchain Trading 22.3% Lower This Week (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $259,167.05 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain is a token. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 88,544,886 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain (WTC) is a unique blockchain project that combines blockchain technology with Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) to facilitate the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) with blockchain. This integration aims to improve supply chain management and business processes by making them more transparent, secure, and traceable. Founded by Xu Fangcheng, Waltonchain is named after RFID inventor Charles Walton and is developed by a team skilled in blockchain, RFID, and supply chain management. The native token of Waltonchain, $WTC, is used for transaction fees, creating custom subchains, operations on its decentralized exchange, staking by network nodes, and various business solutions within the supply chain domain. Waltonchain’s goal is to bridge physical and digital assets, enhancing business efficiency and transparency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.