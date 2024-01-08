Washington Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,950 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $47.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.94. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $199.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.22, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

