Washington Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FROG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JFrog during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in JFrog by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $31.30 on Monday. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $35.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.64.

Insider Transactions at JFrog

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.52 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 22.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $135,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 344,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,311,589.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other JFrog news, Director Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $135,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 344,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,311,589.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $833,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,054,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,346,025.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,803 shares of company stock worth $14,228,870 over the last 90 days. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FROG. William Blair raised shares of JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised JFrog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of JFrog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

