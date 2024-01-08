Washington Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,705,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,907,000 after buying an additional 4,189,896 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,133,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 646.7% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,233 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,061,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,506 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FNF. Barclays initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $48.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.75. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.01%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.67%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

