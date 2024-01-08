Washington Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,550 FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCN. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $194.72 on Monday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.60 and a 1-year high of $232.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.11.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.50. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $893.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

FCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $840,016.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,813,747.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other FTI Consulting news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total transaction of $840,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,813,747.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.08, for a total transaction of $639,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,923.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

