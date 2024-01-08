Washington Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,275 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE DUK opened at $98.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.50. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $106.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.91.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

