Washington Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 88,615 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 88,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,661,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 6.1% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.60. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.