Washington Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,653,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,613,000 after purchasing an additional 111,745 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,333,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,156,000 after purchasing an additional 26,349 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Encompass Health by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,144,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,098,000 after purchasing an additional 133,885 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in Encompass Health by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Encompass Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,871,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,787,000 after purchasing an additional 12,043 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $710,918.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,813.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $68.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.14%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

