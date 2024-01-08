Washington Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HALO. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 855.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 366.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $365,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,547,789.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HALO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.55.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of HALO stock opened at $35.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.99. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $56.49.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $216.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 32.52% and a return on equity of 190.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

