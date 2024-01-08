Washington Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 11,300 Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 27.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 315.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 34.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of RPD opened at $51.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.04 and a 200 day moving average of $49.18. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $60.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $198.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RPD shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.81.

Insider Transactions at Rapid7

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $912,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,026,359.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

