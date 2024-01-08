Washington Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 24,065 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000. Schlumberger makes up 1.3% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,885,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Schlumberger by 200.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158,943 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 4,851.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,958,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,974,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Trading Down 1.6 %

SLB stock opened at $51.05 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,398,229. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SLB

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.