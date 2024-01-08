Washington Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 7,400 BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 23.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 32,688 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BWXT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

BWX Technologies stock opened at $75.06 on Monday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.47 and a 12 month high of $81.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.29 and its 200-day moving average is $74.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.75.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

