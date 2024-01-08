Washington Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.07 Million in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000. FMC comprises approximately 1.0% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in FMC by 99.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in FMC during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in FMC by 66.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $60.68 on Monday. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $133.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on FMC from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

In other FMC news, Director Robert C. Pallash purchased 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

