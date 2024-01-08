Washington Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.17 Million in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,830 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000. NXP Semiconductors accounts for 1.1% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.0 %

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $205.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.40. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $155.31 and a twelve month high of $238.27.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NXPI. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.88.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

