Washington Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.21 Million in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for about 1.1% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $156.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.56. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $169.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

