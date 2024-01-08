Washington Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.87 Million in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 46,142 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000. Halliburton comprises approximately 1.7% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,774,308,000 after buying an additional 36,640,866 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after buying an additional 8,791,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after buying an additional 6,815,373 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,737,112 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $118,242,000 after buying an additional 2,182,602 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton stock opened at $35.40 on Monday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,571,781.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

