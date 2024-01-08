Washington Capital Management Inc. Invests $479,000 in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $471.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $443.22 and a 200-day moving average of $433.19. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $556.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Argus boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on ULTA

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.