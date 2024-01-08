Washington Capital Management Inc. Invests $506,000 in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Zscaler by 91,079.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,586,000 after acquiring an additional 68,301 shares in the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $233,242,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Zscaler by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,581,000 after acquiring an additional 84,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,787,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,439,000 after purchasing an additional 242,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays raised Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zscaler from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.29.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $625,064.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,267 shares in the company, valued at $81,733,557.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $625,064.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,733,557.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total transaction of $644,809.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,480 shares in the company, valued at $7,092,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,692 shares of company stock valued at $30,307,321. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

ZS stock opened at $211.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.32 and its 200 day moving average is $168.34. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $227.29. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

