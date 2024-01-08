Washington Capital Management Inc. Invests $540,000 in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

STZ opened at $247.53 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.45 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.97 and a 200-day moving average of $248.92. The stock has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

