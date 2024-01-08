Washington Capital Management Inc. Invests $581,000 in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 79,760.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,037,178,000 after purchasing an additional 459,574,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $713,235,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 1,558.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,579,000 after buying an additional 2,070,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 510.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,473,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,374,000 after buying an additional 2,068,878 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $77.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.45. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $79.98.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

