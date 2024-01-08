Washington Capital Management Inc. Invests $685,000 in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in GSK by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in GSK by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,462 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in GSK by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of GSK by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 21,783 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,565.00.

GSK opened at $39.32 on Monday. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $39.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.79. The company has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

