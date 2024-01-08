Washington Capital Management Inc. Invests $740,000 in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after buying an additional 261,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,622,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,200 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,010,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,439,000 after buying an additional 228,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 2.6% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,783,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,251,000 after buying an additional 144,960 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHM stock opened at $100.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.54. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.41 and a twelve month high of $105.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.50%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Citigroup downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.35.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

