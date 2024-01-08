Washington Capital Management Inc. Invests $801,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 20,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $71.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.56. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $70.08 and a twelve month high of $121.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.16.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.57%.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

