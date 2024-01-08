Washington Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000. L3Harris Technologies accounts for 0.9% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX opened at $201.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.17. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.69. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $219.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 58.61%.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.73.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

