Washington Capital Management Inc. Makes New $449,000 Investment in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 44.4% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 152,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after buying an additional 46,983 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 83,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 11.4% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 7.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 404,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,624,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,885.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPB. TheStreet raised Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $43.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.66. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $57.24.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.85%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

